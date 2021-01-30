Image Source : FILE CBSE CTET 2021: List of allowed and prohibited items. Check full list

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination on Sunday, January 31. The exam was to be held in July 2020 but owing to the coronavirus, it suffered delays. Earlier scheduled in 112 cities across the country, CTET will now take place in 135 cities as per new arrangements made by the Union Education Ministry.

If you are appearing for CTET Paper - I, remember to reach your exam center at 7.30 am. You will have to reach your exam center at 12 noon if you are appearing for CTET Paper-II.

DO NOT CARRY THESE BARRED ITEMS

Books

Notes

Bits of papers

Geometry/pencil box/plastic pouch/pencil pouch/pencil, scale, log table, writing pad, eraser, cardboard

Electronic devices, watch, wristwatch, wallet

Goggles, Handbag, mobile phones, earphones, microphones, cameras, headphones, pen-drives

Pager, bluetooth device, calculator

Debit/credit card

Electronic pens/scanners

Food or any beverage

WHAT CAN YOU CARRY

Pocket hand sanitizer (50 ML) in transparent bottle.

Face mask

Hand gloves

Transparent water bottle (500 ML)

Downloaded admit card and any one photo ID proof like Pan card, Aadhaar card, passport, driving license or voter ID card and a blue or black ball point pen.

