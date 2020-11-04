CBSE CTET to be held on THIS date. Check list of exam cities, details here

Image Source : PTI CBSE announces new exam date for CTET (Representational Image)

CBSE CTET 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the examination date of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), which was postponed earlier due to the coronavirus pandemic. The CBSE CTET exam, which was scheduled to be held on July 5, 2020, will now be conducted on January 31, 2021.

The board has also released the list of 135 cities where the examinations will be conducted on its official website -- ctet.nic.in. The candidates who have already applied for the examination can choose their exam city preferences from November 7 to 16.

"To maintain social distance and other safety measures, the CTET will be held in 135 cities, the CBSE said today. The new exam cities are Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Begusarai, Gopalganj, Purnia, Rohtas, Saharsa, Saran, Bhilai/ Durg, Bilaspur, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ludhiana, Ambedkar Nagar, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Gonda, Mainpuri, Pratapgarh, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur and Udham Singh Nagar," official notification of CBSE says.

"Every effort will be made to accommodate candidates in the cities opted by them but if the situation arises, they can be allotted any city other than the four cities opted by them," it says further.

CTET exam is conducted twice a year in July and in December. Apart from class 10 and 12 board examinations, CTET is the only exam that CBSE conducts.

