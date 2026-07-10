Bullying, call for help: Fresh CCTV shows how 9-year-old schoolgirl died by suicide in Rajasthan

Jaipur:

A new CCTV footage released by the parents of nine-year-old Amaira has brought renewed attention to one of Jaipur’s most disturbing school tragedies, shifting the focus from unanswered questions to what appears to have unfolded inside her classroom in the final moments before her death.

Amaira, a class 4 student at Neerja Modi School, died on November 1, 2025, by jumping from the fourth-floor railing of the school building. While her parents had long alleged that sustained bullying and the school’s failure to intervene drove their daughter to take the extreme step, the newly released CCTV footage has reignited the case by offering a visual account of the events leading up to the tragedy.

Family's narration of the CCTV footage

According to the family's narration of the footage, Amaira had endured bullying for nearly 18 months. Classmates allegedly used abusive language, including remarks with sexual undertones, while repeated complaints by both the child and her parents were allegedly dismissed by her class teacher, who reportedly advised Amaira to "adjust" to her peers. They say it captures a continuation of that pattern on the day she died.

Moreover, the CCTV showed several students bringing a digital writing slate into the classroom and repeatedly displaying it to Amaira. Although the footage contains no audio, her parents alleged that whatever was written or shown on the slate visibly distressed her. Her body language appeared to change as she looked increasingly uncomfortable and embarrassed while classmates continued engaging with her.

The footage then showed Amaira approaching her class teacher, Puneeta Sharma, multiple times. Rather than being spoken to privately, the video appears to show other students repeatedly interrupting the interaction and speaking to the teacher about Amaira. As the sequence unfolds, Amaira is seen folding her hands while trying to explain herself, holding her mouth and head in apparent distress, and returning to the teacher several times in what her family believes were desperate pleas for help.

Parent’s allegations on school authorities

According to the family's account, the teacher's response appeared stern, after which Amaira suddenly ran out of the classroom alone. The footage, they allege, shows that no teacher or staff member immediately followed or attempted to stop her as she made her way through the school before reaching the fourth floor, where she jumped nearly 48 feet.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Her parents have consistently maintained that prolonged bullying, repeated ignored complaints, and the school's failure to respond to her visible distress culminated in the tragedy.

CCTV footage revives scrutiny of investigation

The CCTV footage has revived scrutiny of the investigation that followed the incident. According to the preliminary findings, eyewitnesses and initial reports alleged that the area where Amaira fell was washed by school staff before police reached the scene, raising allegations of possible evidence tampering. Witnesses claimed water was poured over the spot despite visible traces of blood, prompting questions about whether crucial forensic evidence was compromised.

The case also sparked allegations that Amaira had been under academic and emotional pressure at school, though investigators have not verified those claims. With the CCTV footage now in the public domain, fresh demands have emerged for a comprehensive investigation into both the circumstances leading to Amaira's death and the school's handling of the incident.

(This story is written by Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with India TV digital)

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