Big Bash League's season opener to be played in India, announces PM Modi on Australia tour

Melbourne:

In a major development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his Australia tour, came forward and announced that the BBL’s (Big Bash League) upcoming season opener clash will be played in India. In what is being claimed as a historic move, this will be the first-ever BBL game to be played outside of Australia.

The game will see Melbourne Renegades taking on Perth Scorchers at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on December 12 in the opening game of the BBL 16. Interestingly, the game is being seen as a one-off event and has the complete backing of the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) as well. The game will begin at 2:40 PM IST, after day 4 of the opening Test between Australia and New Zealand in Perth.

It is worth noting that the fixture was jointly announced by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and PM Modi during the latter’s visit to the Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 10th. The move has also received backing from the governments of both countries in a bid to strengthen sporting ties between Australia and India.

"Stepping into the MCG evokes two simultaneous emotions for any Indian. First, the thrill of an India-Australia match and second, the realisation that, in both our nations, cricket is not merely a sport but a shared passion. Yet, today, there is no pressure of a 'last-over finish.' Instead, there is only the joy of the game, the warmth of our friendship, and the energy of future champions,” PM Modi said.

Alistair Dobson gave his take on the matter as well

Furthermore, with the move announced, the BBL’s general manager, Alistair Dobson, took centre stage and revealed how the BBL going overseas is a move that would help the league grab a broader audience in the long term.

"The popularity of the BBL extends far beyond our shores. Continuing to build our game in new markets and connect with fans in really powerful ways is about the long-term growth of our league. That shows up in the value of our media rights, the opportunity for sponsors to connect with bigger and growing audiences, and for our players and our clubs to uncover new opportunities,” Dobson told AFR Weekend.

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