Will Sanjay Singh's release boost AAP's poll campaign and weaken Opposition's case against probing agencies?

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha Sanjay Singh, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi liquor case around six months ago, was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday after the probing agency didn't object to it. The jailed AAP leader was released from jail on Wednesday evening. The move comes just a couple of weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, beginning April 19.

Will Sanjay Singh's release bring a breather for AAP ahead of elections?

Sanjay Singh's release has come at a time when party's top leaders including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, former minister Satyendar Jain are already in jail. So at a time like this when there are just two weeks left for the general elections to commence, Sanjay Singh's release is likely to bring a much-needed relief for the party as it will boost cadre confidence and campaign for elections.

Another thing which will interesting to note is going to be Sanjay Singh reaction on his release and whether he will make some big claim, exposes the opposition, reveals information related to alleged liquor scam.

Hours after being released, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh slammed the BJP in a speech alleging it wanted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation to stop free water, electricity and Mohalla clinics in the capital.

Singh also asked the BJP if the prime minister will join the probe if police from the opposition-ruled Bengal, Punjab and Tamil Nadu knocked at his doors.

Sanjay Singh said AAP leaders Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were sent to the jail because they wanted to provide good education, health facilities, free bus ride and Rs 1,000 to women of Delhi.

The AAP MP asked the people of the country to be wary of "dictators" who would bring tears to their eyes, saying Kejriwal will bring smile to their faces and provide good education and health facilities to them.

"If the dictator of the country can hear my voice, then listen, we are the AAP born out of a movement. We are not going to be intimidated by your threats," Singh said in his speech at the AAP office.

"I saw tears in the eyes of Arvind Kejriwal's wife for the first time. Delhi's two crore people will give a reply to the BJP for these tears," he said.

"I spent time in jail... (Prime Minister Narendra) 'Modi ji kaan khol kar suno (listen carefully)', every leader and volunteer of the AAP stands firmly with Chief Minister Kejriwal," he said.

Boosting the confidence of AAP workers, Sanjay Singh asserted that the AAP will work with more energy and the people will respond to Kejriwal "imprisonment" with their votes in the Lok Sabha polls.

Will Sanjay Singh's release prove counter-effective to political vendetta charge against Centre

AAP has been alleging that the alleged Delhi liquor case is nothing but a made-up scam by the probing agencies on the directions of the Centre to attack Arvind Kejriwal and his government, since AAP is the only party which can challenge Modi-led BJP.

But, now when Sanjay Singh has been granted bail, will the AAP which is part of Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc be able to hold its allegation against the Centre and probing agencies.

Ever since Kejriwal's arrest, AAP has been alleging that the Centre wants to finish the opposition ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and alleged that soon other party leaders will be arrested.

Not just AAP, but the Congress and other opposition members have targeted the Centre.

Rahul Gandhi in one of his election rallies hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he is engaged in "match fixing" in the upcoming polls.

Speaking on Delhi CM's arrest, Rahul Gandhi said that Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren were put behind bars to allegedly ensure that the opposition is unable to contest the Lok Sabha polls on an equal footing.

With inputs from PTI

