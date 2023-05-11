Tillu Tajpuria murder case: Special Cell arrests 2 more accused from jail; 99 Tihar officials transferred

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Action in Tillu Tajpuria murder case

Tillu Tajpuria murder case: The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested two more accused from jail. The arrest was made on the charges of putting a sheet on the jail's CCTV and hiding weapons. The arrested accused were identified as Chavanni and Ata ur Rehman. They will be produced before the Patiala Court for their custody.

Meanwhile, the four other accused- Riyaz, Deepak Titar, Rajesh and Yogesh alias Munda, who are in police custody, will also be produced in the Patiala House Court as their four-day custody is ending tomorrow.

Recreation of the crime

The Special Cell officials with the FSL team gathered the pieces of evidence by making recreation in Tihar jail.

99 officials transferred

Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Beniwal on Thursday issued an order to transfer of 99 officials including assistant superintendents, deputy superintendents, head warders and warders.

Tajpuriya was brutally killed inside jail

Tajpuriya was killed on May 2 by four members of the rival Gogi gang Deepak alias Titar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh, and Riyaz Khan. He was stabbed "92 times" with injuries found on his head, chest and back. Tajpuriya was an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout case. The four have been shifted to four different jails in Mandoli, Tihar and Rohini.

High Court on Tillu Tajpuriya murder case

Taking cognizance of the gangster Tillu Tajpuriya's "brutal murder", the Delhi High Court on Monday questioned the jail authorities over the recovery of four knives from Tihar premises. As the entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras, the court asked why no preventive or remedial action was taken by authorities when the inmates belonging to the rival gang attacked Tajpuriya.

Tajpuriya’s father and brother earlier filed a petition seeking an investigation by the CBI into the “brutal murder” inside Tihar Jail premises on May 2. On the filed petition, Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the Director General of Prisons (Delhi), the Delhi government and the Commissioner of Police.

HC directed to ensure safety and security of petitioners

The petitioners claiming themselves as DTC drivers also sought adequate security. The high court directed the Delhi Police to ensure the safety and security of both the petitioners. The court has listed the matter for further hearing on May 25. In addition to this, the court has asked the jail authorities to file an affidavit as to how four knives were found in prison. The court has also ordered the jail superintendent concerned to be present in the court on the next date of the hearing.

How Tillu Tajpuriya was murdered?

A major gang war in Tihar jail claimed the life of Tillu Tajpuriya who was accused in Delhi's Rohini court shootout. He was attacked and beaten to death by rival gang members Yogesh Tunda and others in the prison. After the tussle, Tajpuriya was taken to Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Big negligence reported in Tihar Jail

Tillu Tajpuria died at the DDU hospital at around 7 am. Yogesh Tunda and his accomplices attacked Tajpuriya with an iron rod. Big negligence is once again reported in Tihar Jail. As per the reports, Tajpuriya is alleged to be the murderer of the gangster Jitendra Gogi who was killed in the courtroom inside Rohini court. Jitendra Gogi and Tillu Tajpuria had enmity since their college days.

