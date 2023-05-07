After Tillu Tajpuriya murder, Tihar Jail deploys Quick Response Teams in high-risk prison

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tihar Jail deploys Quick Response Teams

New Delhi: After the killing of two inmates in Delhi's Tihar Jail in a month, the jail administration has deployed quick response teams (QRTs) in its high-risk prison to tackle emergency or riot-like situations. According to a jail official, QRTs will have Delhi prison staff, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel.

These teams will have anti-rights equipment, such as helmets, bulletproof jackets, chilli powder, etc. The QRT teams will also be deployed outside the jail as well. The number of ITBP personnel outside the jail will also be increased.

Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya murder

Tajpuriya was killed on Tuesday allegedly by four members of the rival Gogi gang Deepak alias Titar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh, and Riyaz Khan. He was stabbed "92 times" with injuries found on his head, chest and back. Tajpuriya was an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout case. The four have been shifted to four different jails in Mandoli, Tihar and Rohini.

The Delhi Prisons Department May 5 suspended eight staff members of Tihar Jail including three assistant Superintendents in connection with the murder of Tajpuriya. The Tihar officials have also initiated a departmental inquiry against three wardens.

CCTV footage from Tihar

CCTV footage from Tihar Jail purportedly showed Tajpuriya was attacked for the second time in front of security personnel when they were carrying him away after he was stabbed. The 2.49-minute-long video shows a group of inmates mercilessly attacking Tajpuriya with knives and the iron grill. In the footage, the attackers were seen barging inside another area where the police were dragging the gangster. They then repeatedly stabbed, kicked and punched Tillu Tajpuriya to ensure that he dies, in the presence of Tihar jail officials who were standing spectators.

Meanwhile, Director General (Prison) Sanjay Baniwal met Delhi L-G VK Saxena and presented a detailed report on the Tihar incident.

Prince Tewatia killed in Tihar

A close associate of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Prince Tewatia, was allegedly murdered in a gang war inside Tihar Jail on April 15. Reportedly, Tewatia was stabbed with a knife by members of the rival gang. Tewatia (30) was lodged in central jail number 3 and he was reportedly killed in a gangwar in his cell.

Tewatia was previously involved in 16 criminal cases, including murder and attempt to murder. In December 2022, Tewatia was arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police for his involvement in a case of carjacking in the national capital. He was arrested for the first time in 2010 in a murder case, they said.

Several big gangsters are lodged in Tihar jail including Chhota Rajan, Hashim Baba, Kala Jathedi, Nasir alias Chhenu, Anil Bhati, Deepak Boxer, Sampat Nehra, Rohit Chowdhary, Neeraj Bawania and Rohit Moi.

