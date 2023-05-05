Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya murder: 8 Tihar jail personnel including 3 assistant superintendents suspended

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya murder: 7 Tihar jail personnel including 3 assistant superintendent suspended

Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya murder: The Delhi Prisons Department on Friday (May 5) suspended eight staff members of Tihar Jail including three assistant Superintendents in connection with the murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya on the premises. Tajpuriya was an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout case. Aprt from this, the Tihar officials have initiated departmental inquiry against three wardens.

Tihar jail, Director General (Prison) Sanjay Baniwal also held a meeting with Commandant of Tamil Nadu Police and asked him to initiated action against all the Tamil Nadu Police force officials who were there at the time of incident. Orders against Tmail Nadu Police officials are likey to be issued tomorrow. Notably, the Tamil Nadu Special Police provides security on the jail premises.

8 staff of Prison Department suspended

“Prison Department of Delhi has initiated action in the matter of incident that happened in the matter of Mr. Tillu Tajpuria (deceased) case in which 08 staff of Prison Department has been suspended in which 03 are Assistant Superintendents,” said Prison officials.

Tajpuriya was killed on Tuesday allegedly by four members of the rival Gogi gang Deepak alias Titar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh, and Riyaz Khan. He was stabbed "92 times" with injuries found on his head, chest and back.

Meanwhile, Director General (Prison) Baniwal met Delhi L-G VK Saxena and presented a detailed report on the Tihar incident.

New CCTV video from Tihar

Earlier in the day, a new CCTV video involving the murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya emegered on social media. What is more shocking in the latest video is that the almost-dead gangster was again attacked in the presence of police. On Thursday, CCTV footage of the horrific incident surfaced wherein he is seen gruesomely attacked by other inmates in the jail. The 2.49-minute-long video shows a group of inmates mercilessly attacking Tajpuriya with knives and the iron grill.

According to the footage, the gangster was attacked at least 92 times with injuries found on his head, chest and back. The footage has also raised serious questions on Tihar's security as no guards were seen during the act which took place inside the jail premises.

The preliminary report of the autopsy said that more than two dozen injuries were found on Tajpuriya's head. Earlier on May 2, prison officials said Tajpuriya was killed allegedly by rival gang members in Tihar jail. They further said the gangster was immediately taken to Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Rival gang attacked Tajpuriya

The police said that a prisoner named Yogesh Tunda, who was lodged in Jail No. 8 and other members of the rival gang attacked Tajpuriya with an iron grill. "Yogesh alias Tunda and Deepak alias Teetar attacked Tillu Tajpuriya by breaking the iron grills of the ward which separated both gangs in the same ward," the official said.

According to the prison officials, Deepak alias Titar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh, and Riyaz Khan were lodged in the same ward on the first floor. The official stated that they allegedly attacked Tajpuriya with an improvised sharp object after cutting the iron grille that was installed on the first floor of the high-security ward and using bedsheets to climb down to the ground floor.

