Tillu Tajpuriya killed in Tihar: Gangster stabbed over 90 times; CCTV footage of horrific act surfaces | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tillu Tajpuria killed in Tihar: Gangster stabbed over 90 times; chilling CCTV footage surfaces

Tillu Tajpuriya assassination: Just two days after gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was killed in Tihar jail, the CCTV footage of the horrific incident has surfaced wherein he is seen gruesomely attacked by other inmates in the jail. The 2.49-minute-long video shows a group of inmates mercilessly attacking Tajpuriya with knives and the iron grill.

According to the footage, the gangster was attacked at least 92 times with injuries found on his head, chest and back. The footage has also raised serious questions on Tihar's security as no guards were seen during the act which took place inside the jail premises.

The preliminary report of the autopsy said that more than two dozen injuries were found on Tajpuriya's head. Earlier on May 2, prison officials said Tajpuriya was killed allegedly by rival gang members in Tihar jail. They further said the gangster was immediately taken to Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Members of rival gang attacked Tillu Tajpuriya

The police said that a prisoner named Yogesh Tunda, who was lodged in Jail No. 8 and other members of the rival gang attacked Tajpuriya with an iron grill. "Yogesh alias Tunda and Deepak alias Teetar attacked Tillu Tajpuriya by breaking the iron grills of the ward which separated both gangs in the same ward," the official said.

According to the prison officials, Deepak alias Titar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh, and Riyaz Khan were lodged in the same ward on the first floor. The official stated that they allegedly attacked Tajpuriya with an improvised sharp object after cutting the iron grille that was installed on the first floor of the high-security ward and using bedsheets to climb down to the ground floor.

Gangwar in Tihar jail

Tillu Tajpuria, an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout in which gangster Jitender Gogi was killed, was lodged on the ground floor in highly secured jail number 8. Jitendra Gogi is said to be very special to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

ALSO READ: Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, accused in Delhi Court firing, killed by rival gang in Tihar jail I DETAILS

Deepak Boxer, who was recently brought by Special Cell from Mexico handles Jitendra Gogi's gang. According to sources, Deepak Boxer is also lodged in Tihar Jail. Within one month, this is the second gangster murder case in Tihar Jail. Earlier, Prince Tewatia was murdered, who was a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest India News