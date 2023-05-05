Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya killed in police presence, second leaked video from Tihar jail reveals | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV In this latest 2.36-minute-long video, the attackers were seen barging inside another area where the police were dragging the gangster.

Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Another video involving the murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, who was killed in jail has been leaked. What is more shocking in the latest video is that the almost-dead gangster was again attacked in the presence of police. On Thursday, CCTV footage of the horrific incident surfaced wherein he is seen gruesomely attacked by other inmates in the jail. The 2.49-minute-long video shows a group of inmates mercilessly attacking Tajpuriya with knives and the iron grill.

In this latest 2.36-minute-long video, the attackers were seen barging inside another area where the police were dragging the gangster. They then repeatedly stabbed, kicked and punched Tillu Tajpuriya to ensure that he dies, in the presence of Tihar jail officials who were standing spectators. The footage has also raised serious questions on Tihar's security as officials were seen acting to control the mayhem which took place inside the jail premises.

ALSO READ | Tillu Tajpuriya killed in Tihar: Gangster stabbed over 90 times; CCTV footage of horrific act surfaces | WATCH

The gangster was taken to Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The police said that a prisoner named Yogesh Tunda, who was lodged in Jail No. 8 and other members of the rival gang attacked Tajpuriya with an iron grill. "Yogesh alias Tunda and Deepak alias Teetar attacked Tillu Tajpuriya by breaking the iron grills of the ward which separated both gangs in the same ward," the official said.

According to the prison officials, Deepak alias Titar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh, and Riyaz Khan were lodged in the same ward on the first floor. The official stated that they allegedly attacked Tajpuriya with an improvised sharp object after cutting the iron grille that was installed on the first floor of the high-security ward and using bedsheets to climb down to the ground floor.

Latest India News