PM Modi to address NCC PM Rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual National Cadet Corps (NCC) PM rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi on January 27. According to an official release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual NCC PM rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi at 4:30 pm."

Theme of rally:

The event will include a cultural programme on the theme 'Amrit Kaal Ki NCC' showcasing the contribution and empowerment of the Amrit Peedhi. In the true Indian spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', more than 2,200 NCC cadets and young cadets from 24 foreign countries will be a part of this year's rally.

As special guests, more than 400 Sarpanches of the Vibrant Villages and more than 100 women belonging to various self-help groups from different parts of the country will also attend the NCC PM Rally.

