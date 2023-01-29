Delhi Weather Update: Planning to spend the day outdoors? Here is what IMD predicts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 17 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Weather Update : The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rains across the city along with light thundershowers on Sunday while the minimum temperature settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity stood at 95 percent at 8:30 am today, IMD said. The weatherman predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain and thundershowers during the day, while the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 17 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 6.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

The national capital is set to witness the Beating Retreat ceremony today at Vijay Chowk. The ceremony marks the formal end of the Republic Day celebrations.

The humidity oscillated between 89 per cent to 51 per cent. The city's 24-hour air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 236 at 4 pm, officials said.

Meanwhile, Delhi experienced a fairly warm Friday, with a combination of clear skies and warm easterly winds raising the city's maximum temperature to around 21 degrees Celsius. However, while it was warm during the day, cold winds blew after the sun went down.