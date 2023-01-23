Delhi: Vasant Vihar residents fume over reckless pruning of tress, matter reaches NGT

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Residents of Vasant Vihar have approached the NGT over 'Illegal' pruning of trees in their locality.

Residents of Delhi's posh Vasant Vihar area are up in arms against reckless pruning of trees being done in their locality. Several residents have complained against the Vasant Vihar Welfare Association (VVMA) slamming it for allowing 'illegal' pruning of a large number of trees.

Led by Dr. Sanjeev Bagai, a Padma Shree awardee, the residents have approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT) over the 'slaughtering of trees' (excessive pruning).

In their petition before the NGT, it is alleged that MC of VVWA mislead the residents that MCD has granted the approval (for tree pruning) and approval from PWD was awaited.

'Huge amount being spent for pruning'

It is also alleged that VVMA has hired private contractors, former MCD employees as well as employees of their own for the pruning and spent a whopping Rs 5 lakh for the same. The association has no authority over pruning or felling of trees. Such work can only be carried out by the forest department, DDA or MCD.

Image Source : INDIA TVThe VVMA said MCD was carrying out pruning of trees as per set guidelines.

Notably, the NGT had on December 21, 2022 issued an interim order categorically permitting pruning to be undertaken by MCD and relevant land-owning agencies, Dr. Bagai stated.

VVMA's clarification

Responding to the charges against it, the VVMA in the affidavit filed before the NGT, said that pruning of trees was not being done by the association and that it had only provided 'ancillary' services'. The MCD was carrying out the pruning work as per the set guidelines only, the affidavit stated.

