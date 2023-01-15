Sunday, January 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi: Major fire breaks out at building near Mundka Metro; 27 people killed in same apartment last year

Delhi: Major fire breaks out at building near Mundka Metro; 27 people killed in same apartment last year

This is the same building in which a massive fire incident was reported on May 13, 2022, in which 27 people were killed.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: January 15, 2023 19:47 IST
Fire breaks out at a building near Mundka Metro station
Image Source : @ANI/TWITTER Fire breaks out at a building near Mundka Metro station

Delhi fire updates: The national capital on Sunday witnessed two major fire incidents wherein no reports of casualties or injuries reported so far. According to the news agency ANI, the first fire incident took place at a building near Mundka Metro station.

Citing Delhi fire services, the news agency said that the officials received a call about the fire at around 4.45 pm and added six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. 

"A team of officials and fire tenders have been pressed into service, and efforts to bring the situation in control are on," they added. This is the same building in which a massive fire incident was reported on May 13, 2022, in which 27 people were killed.

The four-storey building was used as office space for multiple companies. According to the Delhi Police's FIR, the building did not have a fire safety protocol in place. Following the incident, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) suspended two officials including a section officer.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a fire broke out at a tyre shop in the Mayapuri area. A total of 17 fire tenders were rushed to the site and the fire was brought under control in four hours, reported ANI.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: Shocking! Pregnant woman set on fire in Delhi by husband, in-laws | Details

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Top News

Related Delhi News

Latest News