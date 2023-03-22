Delhi: 10 mobile phones, contraband items concealed in juice cartons recovered from Rohini Jail

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER The matter has been reported to the police for further investigation.

New Delhi: Delhi prison authorities recovered ten mobile phones and other contraband items from the Rohini prison complex concealed in two juice cartons, an official said on Tuesday. The juice cartons were recovered from central jail number 10.

Suspicious objects tightly packed inside juice packets

According to a senior jail official, on Monday night, the staff of Rohini Central Jail number 10 noticed that some objects had been thrown inside the jail. “The suspicious items were tightly packed inside two packets of Real Juice. When thrown packets were opened ten mobile phones, four data cables and loose tobacco (approximately 75 grams) were recovered," the official said.

Packets thrown from outside the jail

The official said that the further investigation revealed that the packets were thrown from outside the jail. The matter has been reported to the police for further investigation.

Earlier on March 9, Tihar Jail officials had recovered 23 surgical blades, drugs, two smartphones and a SIM card from an inmate from Central Jail No 3. Notably, Delhi has three prison complexes -- Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli -- all of them comprise central jails.