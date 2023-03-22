Delhi Police arrests 6, registers over 100 FIRs over 'objectionable posters' against PM Modi across city

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi police arrests 6, registers over 100 FIRs over 'objectionable posters' against PM Modi

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested at least six people and registered more than 100 FIRs in connection with "objectionable posters", including those with derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, across the national capital. The arrested people also include owners of two printing press.

According to reports, some parts of Delhi also had posters with the caption "Modi Hatao Desh Bachao". However, posters did not have details of the printing press. The police also removed as many as 2,000 'anti-Modi' posters from several places in the city.

Image Source : INDIA TVSome parts of Delhi also had posters with the caption "Modi Hatao Desh Bachao".

Case registered under relevant section

Speaking to ANI, Special CP Deependra Pathak said that the Delhi police has swung into action and registered a case under sections of the Printing Press Act & Defacement of Property Act.

"A van was also intercepted as soon as it left the AAP office. Few posters were seized & arrests were made," he added.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

(With inputs from ANI)

