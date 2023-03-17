Delhi liquor scam: ED gets Manish Sisodia's custody for 5 more days I UPDATES

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia being produced before the Rouse Avenue court.

Delhi liquor scam: A Special Court in Delhi granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) five more days’ custody of former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case.

Sisodia, who was arrested in a money laundering case related to the excise policy, was earlier sent to ED custody till March 17, after the federal agency sought the former Delhi deputy chief minister's remand to further unravel the conspiracy through which he was alleged to have generated proceeds of crime of more than Rs 290 crore.

During today's hearing, Sisodia alleged that the sleuths used to waste his time as they asked questions for only 30 minutes a day. He claimed that the officials always take breaks in 30 minutes and added he wanted the officials should interrogate even at night.

Court rejects Sisodia's allegations

However, the Court rejected his allegations and said the officials were giving him "rest" after every 30 minutes of interrogation.

The ED told the court that crucial information had come up during Sisodia's custody and he had to confront other accused persons. It said voluminous data from Sisodia's email and mobile, etc. is also being forensically analysed.

Opposing the federal probe agency's plea, Sisodia's lawyer said there is not a whisper from the agency regarding the proceeds of the crime, which is fundamental to the case. He further said there is no justification for the extension of custody and Sisodia was confronted only with four people during his earlier seven-day custody.

The CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26.

