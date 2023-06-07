'Isliye kehti thi rajneeti gandi hai': Sisodia's ailing wife turns emotional as couple meets after 103 days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Manish Sisodia and his wife Seema Sisodia show their voter ID after voting at Pandav Nagar School on May 12, 2019.

Seema Sisodia, the wife of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who has been undergoing treatment at her residence, wrote an open as well as emotional letter as she met her husband after 103 years. Notably, Seema is suffering from multiple sclerosis and was hospitalised last month as well.

In the letter, she described how police officials were deployed at the entrance gate of the couple's bedroom in order to monitor Manihs's activities. "Shayad isliye kehti thi rajneeti gandi hai! (That's why I told you politics is the wrong thing).

Sisodia, a senior AAP leader, landed in jail in March this year after his name poped up in an alleged excise policy scam case. His bail application was rejected multiple times including the one rejected on Friday. However, the court allowed the jailed AAP leader to meet his ailing wife at his residence. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma directed the Tihar jail superintendent to take Sisodia to his residence to meet his wife from 10 am to 5 pm.

However, the court, in staunch words directed Sisodia “shall not interact with the media in any manner”, not meet anybody except members of his family”, and “shall not have any access to the phone and internet”.

Earlier on Saturday, Sisodia, who arrived at his residence from the Tihar jail could not meet his ailing wife as she was taken to a hospital after her health deteriorated.

