Delhi excise policy case: AAP leader Manish Sisodia's interim bail plea rejected by high court

The Delhi High Court dismissed former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's interim bail request for a long time regarding alleged Delhi excise policy case.

The court has allowed Sisodia to meet his wife for one day, either at the residence or at the hospital between 10am to 5pm.

Manish Sisodia, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party who is currently in prison, was unable to meet with his ailing wife because her health had deteriorated.

After receiving permission from the Delhi High Court to meet his ailing wife, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister arrived at his residence in the national capital on Saturday.

On Friday, the Delhi High Court granted Sisodia permission to meet his ailing wife today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The court stated that Sisodia would be detained by the police during the meeting.

Manish Sisodia's wife Seema Sisodia has been admitted to the emergency of LNJP Hospital.

Sisodia had previously requested interim bail due to the illness of his wife.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma's bench denied bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia, stating that he would not use a mobile phone, interact with the media, or access the internet.

The court also ordered that Sisodia's wife's medical report be provided positively by tomorrow evening and that the medical report be verified.

In the liquor policy case, the ED detained former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on March 9 after he was questioned for hours at Tihar Jail.

In a case involving alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), the CBI had previously taken Sisodia into custody.

