Lok Sabha elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to launch AAP's poll campaign from Delhi HQ today

Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alongside his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, is set to kickstart the party's Lok Sabha poll campaign on Friday. The campaign launch will take place at the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg at noon which will be attended by various party leaders and workers, as confirmed by a party member.

AAP is gearing up for the general election in collaboration with its I.N.D.I.A bloc partner Congress, following a seat-sharing agreement reached in Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana.

AAP, Congress seat sharing in Delhi

In Punjab, however, both parties have decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls independently. The AAP will contest four of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and Congress will field its candidates on the remaining three.

The party has also received two constituencies - Bharuch, Jamnagar – in Gujarat and Kurukshetra in Haryana under the seat-sharing deal with Congress. Separately, AAP has also declared its candidates from Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

It should be noted here that general elections are expected to be held in India between April and May to elect the members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The tenure of the 17th Lok Sabha is scheduled to end in the month of June. The previous general elections were held in April–May 2019. After the elections, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance formed the government at the Centre, with Narendra Modi continuing as Prime Minister for the second straight term.

