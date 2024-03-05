Tuesday, March 05, 2024
     
  4. AAP gains ground in Punjab, BJP to sweep Haryana, neck-and-neck in J-K: India TV-CNX Poll

AAP gains ground in Punjab, BJP to sweep Haryana, neck-and-neck in J-K: India TV-CNX Poll

If India TV-CNX Opinion Poll's prediction comes true, this would be the best performance of Arvind Kejriwal-led the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the General Elections. The maximum number of Lok Sabha seats the party won was 4 in 2014.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: March 05, 2024 14:32 IST
AAP leaders Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal
Image Source : PTI AAP leaders Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll predicted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to win 6 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, while, rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may settle with 3 seats. Congress may also get 3 seats. Shiromani Akali Dal may win one seat in the AAP ruling state.

  • Total Seats: 13
  • AAP: 06
  • Congress: 03
  • BJP: 03
  • Akali Dal: 01

Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is likely to win just one seat in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Badal's part won two seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

In a strange setup of alliance, AAP forged a coalition with Congress in Delhi as part of I.N.D.I.A bloc but not in Punjab. Interestingly, AAP and Congress are friends in Delhi but foes in Punjab.

Prediction on Haryana Lok Sabha election

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll predicts that the BJP may win all 10 seats in Haryana.

Prediction on J&K, Ladakh Sabha election

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll predicts that the National Conference (NC) is winning all three seats of the Kashmir valley, while both the seats of the Jammu region may go to the BJP. The saffron party is likely to win the Ladakh seat again. There is no possibility that Congress, PDP or Ghulam Nabi Azad's party may draw nil in both UTs.

Also read: BJP to sweep all 29 seats including Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh: India TV-CNX Opinion Poll

