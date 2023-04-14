Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Kanjhawala hit and drag case: "Accused had ample opportunities to save deceased," says Delhi Police.

Kanjhawala hit and drag case: Delhi Police on Thursday (April 13) said that the accused persons in the Kanjhawala hit and drag case had ample opportunities to save the victim but they intentionally and knowingly dragged her with the car so that she is killed.

"The accused persons had ample opportunities to save the victim but they intentionally and knowingly dragged her with the car so that she is killed," Delhi Police said in the charge sheet.

Delhi Police charge sheet in Kanjhawala hit and drag case has recorded the statement of the sole eyewitness of the incident. The eyewitness has narrated how the incident occurred and what was the response of the accused persons. This witness has deposed before the police on how the incident occured and how the deceased got stuck under the car after it hit their scooty on the intervening night of December 31, 2022, and January 1, 2023.

What police chargesheet mentioned:

Delhi Police in its chargesheet also included the statement of another witness who saw the body under the car. The other said witness chased the car firstly with an E-scooty and then in his mini truck. In its chargesheet police have also mentioned the reasons for the section of murder that has been invoked on the four accused who were present in the car at the time of the incident.

Police mentioned that they had prior knowledge about a body which was under the car and they could have saved the deceased.

"In furtherance of their ill intention, plan and active participation, the accused persons finally killed her in a gruesome manner," delhi-police">Delhi police submitted.delhi-police">Delhi police further mentioned that as per the investigation conducted, the offence has been committed in two parts.

"Firstly when the accused persons hit the victim and second part when the accused persons moved the car backwards and forward and then further dragged the victim for a very long distance by the offending vehicle," it mentioned in the chargesheet.

Delhi Police also mentioned that when the accused persons dragged the deceased by vehicle then the intent of guilt became clear.

"When the accused persons dragged the deceased by vehicle then the guilty intent became clear and the knowledge part has been established by the fact that accused persons stopped the offending vehicle just after about 500-600 meters from the place of incident and two accused persons who were sitting at the rear seat of the vehicle and one other person from the front seat (driver side) came out of the vehicle and checked whether the victim was still stuck under the car or not," it mentioned.

Delhi Police further mentioned that the act in all probability has sufficient reasons to cause the death.

The act of the accused persons was so imminently dangerous that it, in all probability, was sufficient to cause death, or such bodily injury as is likely to cause death, and the act of the accused persons was without any excuse for incurring the risk of causing death or such injuries," Delhi police said.

"Hence from the facts and circumstances the offence U/S 302 IPC has been invoked against the four accused persons namely Amit Khanna, Krishan, Manoj Mittal and Mithun who were seated in the offending car at the time of the accident and dragged the victim very long distance and detached the body of victim about 13 KM from the place of accident that is Shani Bazaar Road, Krishan Vihar. Accordingly, section 302 1PC is constituted in place of 304 IPC," Delhi police alleged in the charge sheet.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Delhi Police add murder charge; accused Ashutosh Bhardwaj gets bail