Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Delhi Police add murder charge against accused

A murder charge added in the shocking case

Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Delhi Police on Tuesday added a murder charge against the accused in the hit-and-drag case in which 20-year-old Anjali Singh died.

Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 kilometres. Seven people have been arrested in connection with the accident.

"In the Sultanpuri incident dated 01.01.23 (FIR No. 02/2023, dated 01.01.2023, u/s 279/304A/304/120B/34 IPC) after collection of Physical, Oral, Forensic and other Scientific evidence, the Police has added Section 302 IPC, in place of section 304 IPC. Further investigation in the case is in progress," police statement read.

The family of the victim has been demanding to add a murder charge against the accused.

Delhi Police suspends 11 cops on duty in PCR vans, at pickets on fateful night

Earlier, Delhi Police on January 13 suspended 11 of its personnel who were on PCR and picket duty on the route a 20-year-old woman was killed after being dragged under a car, officials said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday directed the Delhi Police to suspend all its personnel deployed on the route following a report on the accident submitted by an inquiry committee headed by Special Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh.

"As approved by the competent authority, a total of 11 policemen of Rohini district deployed on the route at PCRs and pickets have been suspended in view of the Sultanpuri incident," a senior police officer said.

Five personnel on two pickets and six personnel on three PCR vans have been suspended. Of them, two are sub-inspectors, four assistant sub-inspectors, four head constables and one constable, the officer added.

Officials in the ministry had said the MHA also directed the city police to serve show-cause notices to the supervisory officers of the PCR vans and police pickets over their alleged dereliction of duties. Disciplinary action will also be taken against the police personnel who were on duty that night, they had said.

The MHA has directed the Delhi Police to file the chargesheet in the case as soon as possible so that the culprits are punished. The police have also been ordered to ensure that there is no let-up in the investigation and fortnightly reports on progress in the probe are submitted to the MHA.

