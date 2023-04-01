Follow us on Image Source : IANS Kanjhawala hit and drag case: Delhi Police files 800-page chargesheet with 117 witnesses

Kanjhawala hit and drag case: The Delhi Police on Saturday filed an 800-page chargesheet after concluding its investigation in Kanjhawala hit and drag case against seven accused. A 20-year-old woman was killed after being dragged under a car in the early hours on January 1. The chargesheet includes 117 witnesses.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal posted the matter for consideration in the final report on April 13. The police arrested Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal in the case on January 2. Two other accused -- Ashutosh Bhardwaj and Ankush -- were earlier given bail by the court. Deepak Khanna's bail plea was rejected by a sessions court.

According to the police, seven men were arrested and upon completion of the investigation, a chargesheet of around 800 pages was prepared with around 117 witnesses. "On the basis of the material and evidence collected during the investigation, to the best of capabilities, sufficient material has come on record to prosecute the accused," the police said.

According to the chargesheet, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal have been booked for murder. Ashutosh and Amit Khanna were also booked under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. It said all the accused were booked for criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, harbouring offender, common intention and false information, with intent to cause a public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person.

The Delhi Police has levelled additional charges against Amit Khanna for rash driving and causing hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others. As mandated by the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the police have submitted their chargesheet within the stipulated 90-day period.

The Delhi Police recently invoked Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code in the case. It was initially registered for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash driving on public way. Anjali Singh (20) was killed in the early hours of the new year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for more than 12 kilometres from Sultanpur to Kanjhawala.

(with inputs from PTI)