Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, traffic jams due to waterlogging in many areas

Image Source : ANI Delhi-Noida wakes up to rain lashing several parts of the region

Heavy rains lashed parts of the Delhi-NCR region including Noida on Wednesday morning. This has also caused waterlogging and traffic congestion in several parts of the region, which were already facing issues owing to the rising water level of Yamuna as well as Hindon Rivers for the last few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert in the region and also predicted light to moderate rains throughout the day on Wednesday. Earlier, the weather department had predicted that parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will receive light to moderate rainfall till July 26, but it is expected that similar weather conditions will continue for the next three days.

More details are awaited...