Telangana: CM KC Rao orders closure of all educational institutions on July 26, 27

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) CM KC Rao orders closure of all educational institutions on July 26, 27

Telangana: In view of the incessant heavy rains in the state, CM K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy to declare a two-day holiday on July 26 and 27 for all educational institutions in the state. Immediate orders are to be issued in this regard.

Earlier on July 27, several parts of the state witnessed waterlogging and disruption of road connectivity. Normal life was affected in many localities. However, many regions of the state continued to receive torrential rains. The GHMC sources informed that in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, Sardar Mahal zonal office in Malakpet circle received highest rainfall of 7.8 cms.

Following the incessant rain, rivulets and other water bodies were in spate in Warangal, Nizamabad and other districts. The surge in the rivulets and other water bodies led to water flowing onto roads and disrupting traffic movement and road links.

The Met Centre of IMD in its 'impact based heavy rainfall warning for districts of Telangana' today said heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Karimnagar, Peddapally and other districts from 1000 hours of July 25 to 0830 hours on July 26.

It forecast heavy rains at isolated places in Nirmal, Jagtial and other districts during the same period. Heavy rain lashed the state capital on Monday evening leading to waterlogging on arterial roads at many places. It led to slow movement of traffic and those returning from offices had a harrowing time.

(with inputs from PTI)