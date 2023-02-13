Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/REPRESENTATIVE Gangsters stab man at petrol pump in Delhi's Sabzi Mandi

A man was stabbed allegedly by two gangsters during a fight with a petrol pump staff in north Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area, police said on Monday.

The incident happened Saturday around 11.45 pm, when Ajhar, a resident of Katra Shansha Farashan, and his cousin Arshad, were returning from a wedding and stopped at a petrol pump near Sabzi Mandi mortuary and got into a fight there, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

As it happened, two men, Vickey and Badal, of the Sonu Sardar gang came there and for no reason stabbed Ajhar in his back, almost killing him, police said.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in the matter and an investigation is under progress, they added.

