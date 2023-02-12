Man jumps in front of Delhi Metro at Mayur Vihar-1 station, dies

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Commuters wait to board a train at a Metro services in New Delhi (Representational image)

Delhi: A man committed suicide by jumping in front of Delhi Metro train at Mayur Vihar-1 station on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Ajay Laxman Pakhale.

A probe has revealed that the deceased was mentally ill and was under treatment, Delhi Police said.

The man was a former senior manager at Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL).

"During an analysis of CCTV footage, it was found that the man jumped on his own from platform no.1 at Mayur Vihar-1 metro station at 1:51 pm. Further inquiry is underway and inquest proceedings have been initiated," he added.

He was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where he was declared brought dead. His father and sister have been informed by the police.

Not the first time when such an incident has taken place. Earlier also, many people have ended their lives by jumping in front of metro trains.

(With inputs from PTI)

