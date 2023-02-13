Delhi: 15-yr-old boy slips into elevator shaft, crushed to death in Bawana

Follow us on Image Source : PTI File photo for representation only.

Delhi News: In a tragic incident, a 15-year-old boy fell into a lift shaft accidentally and was crushed to death on Sunday. The incident took place in outer Delhi's Bawana Industrial Area, police said.

The boy, identified as Alok, was working near the elevator when he accidentally slipped and got trapped in the elevator shaft on the second floor. Alok was crushed when the elevator came up from the ground floor. His body was found hanging from the wires.

How the accident took place

After Alok slipped into the lift shaft, someone got into the lift on the ground floor and pressed the button for the second floor, news agency PTI quoted a senior police officer, as saying.

"He sustained multiple injuries. We suspect that he got strangulated because of the wires and later, got electrocuted. He got crushed when the lift came up," he said, adding that investigation is on to ascertain whether the boy was pushed into labour. "If yes, the accused will be booked under labour laws as well," the officer said.

"We saw strangulation marks on his neck. The doctors told us he also got electrocuted because of the high-tension wires. His mother works at the factory. Initially, we were told that she had brought him with her and he was playing. However, the mother has alleged that he was pushed to work by her employers," the officer said.

Later, the family members of the deceased staged a protest outside the factory, demanding justice for Alok. An FIR has been registered for causing death due to negligence and negligence with machinery and buildings.

