G20 Summit: What will remain open and closed from September 8 to 10 in Delhi? All you need to know

G20 Summit: The much awaited G20 Summit will be taking place on September 9 and 10, 2023 in New Delhi. The upcoming international event is going to be special as it falls under India's presidency this year. The summit is crucial for India in terms of its geo-political influence over the world and to advance its economic, defence, security interests. In view of the high-profile event which will see participation from heads of various countries, foreign delegations, a public holiday has been declared in the national capital from September 8-10 during which various institutions, offices, banks, schools, business and commercial establishments among others will remain closed. Check the complete list of what will remain open and closed in Delhi during G20 summit.

Public holiday in New Delhi from September 8-10

Public holiday in all government departments, offices, organisations, undertakings, corporations, boards, statutory bodies, educational institutions, etc of the government of National Capital Territory of Delhi from September 8-10.

Public holiday in all private offices, educational or other institutions (by whatsoever name) within the National Capital Territory of Delhi from September 8-10.

Public holiday in all commercial banks and financial institutions situated within the jurisdiction of New Delhi Police District, which come under the purview of the Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act 188 (26 of 1881) from September 8-10.

Public holiday in all shops, commercial and business establishments situated within the jurisdiction of New Delhi Police District from September 8-10.

Shops and markers in the New Delhi area will not be allowed to open during the duration of the G20 summit.

Security arrangments in Delhi during G20 Summit

All borders will be "sealed to prevent unwarranted entry" into the national capital

Normal vehicular and public movements will be allowed

If some particular groups intend to stage protest or indulge in nuisance during the two-day mega event, then they will come under "unwarranted entry" and will be stopped by police from entering the city.

60 deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) were drafted to oversee and manage specific tasks related to the G20 summit next month

DCPs will oversee security in and around the summit venue at Pragati Maidan, airport, designated hotels where dignitaries and delegates will stay

DCPs will also oversee security of places where spouses of the state heads will visit, traffic routes among others.

Continuous vigil will be maintained to prevent unlawful gathering, "sealing of all borders to prevent unwarranted entry into the city", identifying and restraining activities of bad characters, among others.

The field police personnel will convey any lacunae on the ground with regards to sanitation, defacement and road maintenance to the departments concerned.

The police will also keep track of posts and trends on social media, especially with regards to rumour-mongering and inflammatory contents.

The police will also ensure maximum and visible presence across the city and implement crime control strategy in view of the summit.

A special focus will be on malls, markets, monuments and places of worship with deployment of quick response teams, commando units and strike forces with special vehicles (Vikrant) around these places.

Elaborate contingency plan in and around hospitals to facilitate emergency medical care will also be part of security arrangements.

Parking at all places at all times by all agencies including Delhi Police will be complied keeping rules in mind.

