G20 Summit: Heads of countries, foreign delegations to stay at THESE hotels in Delhi-NCR | Check full list

G20 Summit 2023 : As India is gearing up for the G20 summit to be held next year, elaborate arrangements have been made for the delegations from foreign countries in the national capital, as per India TV sources.

The delegations will be accomodated in 5-star hotels across Delhi-NCR during the much-awaited summit in September

The Oberoi Hotel in Delhi will house Russian and Turkish delegations while delegations from Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria and Spain will stay in Le Meridien in the national capital, India TV sources informed.

The delegations from China and Brazil will stay in Taj Palace, Delhi, and Indonesian and Australian delegations will be accomodated in the Imperial hotel. Similarly, Shangri-La will host the delegations from the United Kingdom and Germany, while Hyatt Regency in Delhi will accomodate the Italian and Singaporean delegations.

The US delegation will stay in ITC Maurya Sheraton in Chanakyapuri, the Oman delegation will stay in the Lodhi Hotel, the French delegation in Claridges Hotel and the Bangladesh delegation in Grand Hyatt in Gurugram. The LaLiT Hotel in Delhi will host the delegations from Canada and Japan, as per India TV sources.

The Korean delegation will stay in the Oberoi hotel in Gurugram, the Egyptian delegation in ITC Sheraton in Saket and the Saudi Arabian delegation in the Leela Hotel in Gurugram. The UAE delegation will stay in the Taj Mahal Hotel in Delhi.

India is hosting the G20 Summit this year and the main event will be held in the national capital on September 9 and 10. The heads of 29 states as well as top officials of the European Union are likely to attend the Summit along with the invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

