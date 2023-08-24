G20 Summit: Delhi Police to set up virtual help desk for hassle-free transit, aid ambulance movement

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE Representative Image

The Delhi Police on Thursday (August 24) said that a virtual help desk will be set up through its website as part of elaborate traffic arrangements for the G20 Summit slated to be held in the national capital next month.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Surendra Singh Yadav said that an advisory will be issued soon in this regard.

"As Indians, it is a matter of pride that we are hosting this summit. For us also, it is a matter of pride that we are providing police and traffic services for the heads of states and other dignitaries," Yadav said.

"We take it as a challenge. We have made elaborate arrangements and a detailed traffic advisory has been prepared and it will be issued shortly," he added.

India is hosting the G20 Summit this year and the main event will be held in the national capital on September 9 and 10.

The heads of 29 states as well as top officials of the European Union are likely to attend the Summit along with the invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

The Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said that the Delhi Police will launch a virtual help desk through its website.

"The help desk will contain directions on how to avail of various services and have hustle-free movement. If you are availing of bus or taxi services or if your are going to the airport or railway station, it will contain detailed information of where services are available," Yadav said.

The main objective of the move is to give detailed information on the put regulations in advance so that the people can plan their travel accordingly.

The advisory will also be shared with MapmyIndia, Google Maps and other services so that they can configure it with their services during that time, the special commissioner added.

"The movement of heavy and medium goods vehicles will be controlled on September 8-10. However, there will be no impact on the movement of essential services. We will also set up a special ambulance assistance control room and issue a special helpline to facilitate the movement of ambulances," Yadav said.

He informed that their deployment will be in place at 20 traffic junctions where an ambulance movement is expected, adding that the motorcycles will also be in place for providing green corridors.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday approved a proposal to declare a public holiday on September 8-10 in the wake of the G20 Summit.

All schools in the city, as well as offices of the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, will now remain closed during the three days.

All commercial and business establishments, including banks and financial institutions, located within the jurisdiction of the New Delhi police district will also remain closed on September 8-10.

