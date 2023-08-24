BRICS Summit 2023: Leaders express support for India's G20 Presidency | Top points from joint statement

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Leaders of BRICS countries and friendly nations at the summit in Johannesburg

BRICS Summit 2023 : As the 15th BRICS Summit is underway in South Africa's Johannesburg, the leaders of the bloc formally expressed support to India's G20 presidency in a joint statement on Wednesday, ahead of the scheduled G20 meeting in New Delhi later this year.

"We reaffirm the importance of the G20 to continue playing the role of the premier multilateral forum in the field of international economic and financial cooperation that comprises both developed and emerging markets and developing countries where major economies jointly seek solutions to global challenges. We look forward to the successful hosting of the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi under the Indian G20 Presidency," read the statement.

The BRICS leaders further expressed support for "continuity and collaboration" in the G20 presidencies of Brazil and South Africa in 2024 and 2025 respectively and affirmed their commitment to " to amplify and further integrate the voice of the global South in the G20 agenda."

India is hosting the G20 summit this year on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi. It overtook the G20 Presidency last year when the summit took place in Bali, Indonesia. Ever since then, India has been hosting several events, meetings related to G20 in various cities across the country.

Top points from the BRICS joint statement

Inclusive multilateralism

The BRICS expressed concern about the use of unilateral coercive measures and reiterated their commitment towards inclusive multilateralism and upholding international law, along with enhancing and improving global governance by the promotion of a more agile, effective, efficient, representative, democratic and accountable international and multilateral system.

The leaders also called for countries to cooperate in promoting and protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms under the principles of equality and mutual respect. They agreed to strengthen cooperation on issues of common interests within BRICS as well as multilateral fora like UN General Assembly and UN Human Rights Council.

"We call for the need to make progress towards the achievement of a fair and market-oriented agricultural trading system, ending hunger, achieving food security and improved nutrition, promoting sustainable agriculture and food systems, and implement resilient agricultural practices," read the joint statement.

The bloc also supported a comprehensive reform of the UN that includes the Security Council (UNSC), towards making it more democratic, representative, effective and efficient, and to increase the representation of developing countries in the Council’s memberships to address global challenges.

Peace and development

The BRICS leaders in the joint statement expressed concern about ongoing conflicts across the world and shared the commitment towards peaceful resolution of differences and disputes through dialogue and inclusive consultations. They also noted the importance of the growing participation of women in peace processes.

"We call on the international community to support countries in working together towards postpandemic economic recovery. We emphasise the importance of contributing to postconflict countries’ reconstruction and development and call upon the international community to assist countries in meeting their development goals," said the statement.

All the countries maintained their respective positions vis-a-vis the ongoing war in Ukraine and appreciated the mediation efforts aimed at a peaceful resolution. They also expressed strong condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations and reiterated their commitment to combat the issue, including in cross-border movement of terrorists and terror financing networks and safe havens.

Mutually accelerated growth

The leaders of BRICS countries also encourage multilateral financial institutions and international organisations to play a constructive role in building global consensus on economic policies and acknowledged the weakening global growth momentum after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We recognize the important role of BRICS countries working together to deal with risks and challenges to the world economy in achieving global recovery and sustainable development. We reaffirm our commitment to enhance macro-economic policy coordination, deepen economic cooperation, and work to realize strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive economic recovery." as per the statement.

They also committed to to promote employment for sustainable development, including to develop skills to ensure resilient recovery, gender-responsive employment and social protection policies including workers' rights.

Sustainable development

The heads of states of BRICS supported the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in the economic, social and environmental dimensions. They called for implementing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in an integrated and holistic manner in the areas of poverty eradication and combating climate change. They also emphasised on collaboration on biodiversity conservation and sustainable use matters.

"We stress the need for support of developed countries to developing countries for access to existing and emerging low-emission technologies and solutions that avoid, abate and remove GHG emissions and enhance adaptation action to address climate change," quoted the statement.

They also focused on strengthening BRICS cooperation on population matters and in disaster management and committed to strengthening skills exchanges and cooperation among BRICS countries.

The statement comes as the leaders unanimously agreed for expansion and welcomed six countries - Argentina, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia and Iran - into the fold.

ALSO READ | BRICS Summit 2023: PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina exchange pleasantries at dinner hosted by South Africa's Ramaphosa

Latest World News