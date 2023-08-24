G20 Summit: Central govt offices in Delhi to be closed from September 8 to 10

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People in large numbers gather at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi

G20 Summit: All the central government offices in Delhi will remain closed from September 8 to 10 in view of G20 summit, the Personnel Ministry informed on Thursday.

India is hosting the G20 summit this year on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.

"Recognising the magnitude of this event and the substantial logistical arrangements involved, it has been decided to keep the central government offices located in Delhi closed from September 8, 2023 to September 10, 2023 on the occasion of G20 summit to be held in Delhi," said the order issued to all central government ministries and departments.

The summit will be attended by a number of heads of states and governments and heads of international organisations, it added.

India overtook the G20 Presidency last year when the summit took place in Bali, Indonesia.

Ever since then, India has been hosting several events, meetings related to G20 in various cities across the country.

One of the G20 working group meetings was also conducted in Jammu and Kashmir when leaders from across the world witnessed progress and development in the Union Territory (UT).

Delhi decked up ahead of G20 Summit

Delhi is being decked up as it gets ready to host the international event -- the G20 Summit- next month.

Recently, United States President Joe Biden confirmed that he will attend the summit. Biden will be in India from September 7-10, the White House confirmed on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G), VK Saxena has visited several places in the national capital to review the rain preparedness ahead of the summit.

During a recent review meeting, the L-G had directed to put in place a contingency plan to deal with heavy waterlogging around ITPO, Rajghat, designated hotels for delegates and other strategic locations, in case of heavy downpour in the city.

During the inspection on Wednesday, he also directed the authorities to ensure that there is no water-logging along the routes taken by the dignitaries, delegates during the event.

