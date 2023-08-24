BRICS Summit: PM Modi holds brief conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi holds a brief conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in South Africa's national capital Johannesburg, for the much-anticipated BRICS Summit, held a brief interaction with Chinese President Xi Jinping just before the leaders held a joint press conference on Thursday. However, the details of the conversation are yet to be revealed.

PM Modi and Xi had a brief interaction on the Galwan clash last year

This was not the first time when the two Asian giants held a brief conversation. When the leaders met during the G20 Summit in Bali last year, they had a brief interaction. Initially, the Ministry of External Affairs denied both leaders discussed any issues and called the meeting a "welcome gesture". However, earlier last month, the ministry confirmed that PM Modi and the Chinese President had discussed border issues when they met briefly at the Bali Summit.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that both of them exchanged courtesies and spoke of the need to stabilize bilateral relationships or relations. "During the Bali G20 Summit last year, Prime Minister and President Xi Jinping, after the dinner hosted by the Indonesian President, exchanged courtesies and spoke of the need to stabilize our bilateral relations," Bagchi said in a regular press conference.

"I think the Foreign Secretary did mention maybe he didn't mention the second part of it. He did talk about exchanging courtesies and I think there was a general discussion or spoke of the need to stabilize our bilateral relationship or relations," he added.

