BRICS leaders agree to expansion, welcome THESE six countries into bloc

In a major development, the leaders of the BRICS have agreed unanimously for the expansion of the bloc. While addressing a joint press conference on Thursday, leaders of BRICS-- Indian PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Russian President Vladimir Putin-- have agreed to include Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE into the list of BRICS nations.

The group said that the newly members will become full members in January next year.

While addressing a joint presser, Prime Minister Modi welcomed the bloc's decision to expand the bloc for other nations. PM Modi congratulated countries for lending their faith and for applying the grouping. He urged member States to take advantage of India’s digital solutions and to work for the welfare of the Global South.

"Leaders have reached consensus on the expansion guidelines of admission to BRICS. The following countries will be full members of BRICS with effect from 1 January 2024: Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE," the bloc said in a statement released after a joint press conference.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

