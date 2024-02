Follow us on Image Source : ANI Fire at Delhi factory

A fire broke out in a shoe factory in the Alipur area in Delhi on Sunday. Several fire tenders have reached the spot.

More details are awaited on the incident.

Fire at furniture shop in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar market

In another incident, a fire broke out in a furniture shop in East Delhi's Gandhi Nagar market on Saturday.

No one was injured in the incident, the officials said.

A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said a call was received at 10.30 am and four fire tenders were pressed into service. The rescue operation continued for about an hour and the fire was controlled at 11.

30 am, he said.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be short circuit, the official said.