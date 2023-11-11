Minor tremors felt in Delhi, 2.6 magnitude earthquake strikes north district

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 2.6 magnitude earthquake strikes north district

An earthquake of magnitude 2.6 occurred in the north district of Delhi on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology informed.

The tremors occurred at 3:36 pm while the epicentre of the earthquake was at 10 km depth in the North district.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:2.6, Occurred on 11-11-2023, 15:36:53 IST, Lat: 28.80 & Long: 77.20, Depth: 10 Km, Location: North District, Delhi," posts National Center for Seismology.

157 killed in Nepal earthquake

Earlier, at least 157 people were killed and over 150 others injured when a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake, the worst since 2015, struck Nepal. The tremors destroyed hundreds of houses in the Himalayan country's remote mountainous region.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the earthquake with an epicentre in Jajarkot district, about 500km west of Kathmandu, was recorded at 11:47 pm on Friday.

