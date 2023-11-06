Breaking: Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, north India after 5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR and Lucknow

Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and Lucknow region at around 4.22 pm on Monday. The tremors were also felt in Nepal. The Himalayan county felt 5.6 Magnitude tremors.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake of Magnitude -5.6 occurred at 16.16:40 IST in Nepal.

157 killed as strong earthquake jolts Nepal on Friday

It was the second major tremor within three days in Nepal. Earlier, at least 157 people were killed and over 150 others injured when a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake, the worst since 2015, struck Nepal. The tremors destroyed hundreds of houses in the Himalayan country's remote mountainous region.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the earthquake with an epicentre in Jajarkot district, about 500km west of Kathmandu, was recorded at 11:47 pm on Friday.

Friday's earthquake is the most devastating one in the country since the 2015 earthquake that killed around 9,000 people in the country and injured more than 22,000 people.

The impact of the quake was felt in Kathmandu and surrounding districts, and even in New Delhi in neighbouring India.

The Nepal Army mobilised its personnel Friday soon after the earthquake to carry out rescue works at the incident site, according to Nepal Army spokesperson Krishna Prasad Bhandari.

Rescue workers on Saturday dug through the rubble of collapsed houses to find survivors. The Jajarkot and Rukum districts of western Nepal were worst hit by the quake, according to state-run Nepal Television.