WATCH VIDEO: SUV swerves to hit people after quarrel over Rs 5 near Signature Bridge in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB VIDEO: SUV swerves to hit people after quarrel over Rs 5 near Signature Bridge in Delhi

Delhi news: A first information report (FIR) has been filed over the incident that happened near Signature Bridge in north Delhi on Tuesday (January 2).

Ram Chand, 34, who runs a small eatery near Signature bridge, in his complaint said two men who came on a Mahindra NuvoSport SUV asked for two glasses of water. After serving them, when he asked for Rs 5, the two men allegedly refused to pay, which soon led to a heated exchange. The two men then thrashed Chand, the complaint said.

The video of the incident shows the SUV taking a U-turn and coming in a very high speed on the wrong side of the road. It swerves towards the pavement where some people were standing and throwing stones at the SUV.

A case of criminal assault and rash driving was registered against the accused persons on his complaint.

The driver makes another sharp U-turn before leaving the area. The owner of the SUV has been identified as Mohd Habib. The police said they are searching for the two men who came in the vehicle.

Mohd Habib is a resident of Jagjit Nagar in Bhajanpura. Further investigation into the case is still underway.

ALSO READ:​ Delhi: Man stabbed to death over financial dispute in Bindapur area, police held accused

ALSO READ: Delhi Police sets up committee to study new criminal laws, create study material