Delhi Police sets up committee to study new criminal laws, create study material

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has set up a committee to study the three new criminal laws and to create new study material for the use of force considering the numerous modifications in the legal framework.

The three bills, Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), slated to replace the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Indian Evidence Act (IEA), received the assent of President Droupadi Murmu on December 25 and was passed by the Parliament last month.

Delhi Police Commissioner set up panel

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Commissioner has formed a team of 13 officers from various departments to thoroughly examine the new provisions in the bills. IPS officer Chhaya Sharma, currently serving as the Special Commissioner of the Training unit, will lead the team.

"In view of the three new Acts i.e. Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) which are yet to be notified by the Central Government, the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, has constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Chhaya Sharma, IPS, Spl. CP, Delhi, for preparation of course material for investigating officers of Delhi Police for practical understanding and study of new provisions and changes in the procedures,” read an order.

The committee will comprise:

DCP Joy Trkey, (Northeast) Addl DCM Uma Shankar (DPA) ACP Hari Singh (E.O.W.) Inspr. Rajiv Kumar (IFSO/SpI. Cell) Inspr. Rajeev Bhardwaj (Spl. Cell) Inspr. Naresh Malik (DPA) Inspr. Devender Singh (SHO/Shaheen Bagh) Inspr. Arun Kumar (SHO/North Avenue) Inspr. Suresh Kumar (E.O.W.) Inspr. Anil Berwal (DPA) Inspr. Sanjeev Kumar (E.O.W) SI Somveer (DPA) SI Rajni Kant (East District)

The Police Commissioner said that the committee can work with lawyers and retired Delhi Police officers to fine tune the course material to be in sync with judicial processes. "The Committee may co-opt a few lawyers and ex-Delhi Police personnel at this stage to fine tune the course material to be in sync with judicial processes. The co-opted members will also be useful later in conducting classes for Delhi Police personnel and train them in practical application of BNSS, BNS and BSA," the statement added.

The names of Lawyers and ex-Delhi Police officers are as under

(ACP Retd.) Rajender Singh

(ACP Retd.) Ram Singh

Raunak Singh (Criminal lawyer)

Akhand Pratap Singh (Criminal lawyer)

"The committee shall also endeavour to update the skills of IOs under the new laws so that once the notification for application and change over from the old CrPC, IPC and IEA to new BNSS, BNS and BSA respectively is done, our IOs/staff should be well aware of the procedural aspects as well as the nuances of the changes made in the new sections,” reads the order.

It further said that the committee might begin to create new training material to be used by Delhi Police for its officers as ready reckoner and for study at DPA. "The committee shall also be consulting District DCsP and Joint CsP of Delhi Police for improvements in that material and simultaneously consulting NPA, NLU and Judicial Academy for good references and training materials to be incorporated in our documents," it added.

