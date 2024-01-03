Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi: Man stabbed to death over financial dispute in Bindapur area, police held accused

Delhi murder case news: A 33-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death following a financial dispute in the Bindapur area of Dwarka sub-city in Delhi, police said on Tuesday (January 3). The incident occurred on the intervening night and Monday and Tuesday, when the victim, Neeraj, went to meet Bobby over some financial dispute, they said.

"Both engaged in a verbal spat on Monday night over an old financial issue. Accused Ajay (27) was passing from the same road, when he asked Neeraj and his associates not to fight," a senior police officer said.

Sharing details about the incident, police said that the deceased identified as Neeraj (33) died due to a stab wound following a monetary dispute.

The officer said Neeraj asked Ajay to leave and threatened him of dire consequences.

"Ajay left from there and returned with some other people and started searching for him. They found Neeraj alone and stabbed him multiple times and fled the spot. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. Police were informed about the matter. An FIR was registered and police team nabbed Ajay," the police officer.

Neeraj and Ajay were declared bad characters by the Dwarka police.

"Deceased Neeraj was a listed bad character (BC) of the Bindapur area and had gone to the house of a person named Bobby in connection with a monetary dispute," said police.

"Shortly after a quarrel erupted between Bobby's mother and Neeraj regarding the matter. In the meantime, Ajay who resided close by also entered into the quarrel and stabbed the victim," added police.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the scene, arrested the accused Ajay and registered a case of murder against him at PS Bindapur. Police are probing the matter.

The accused is a history-sheeter and there are cases of snatching, cheating, and robbery registered against him. He was in Gujarat, but in November last year (2023), he returned to Delhi. Further investigation into the matter has been started, the officer said, adding that efforts are on to nab the other accused.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ:​ Delhi Police sets up committee to study new criminal laws, create study material