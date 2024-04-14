Delhi weather: Light rain and a dip in temperature likely today

Follow us on Image Source : VIDE SCREENGRAB Light rains hit parts of Delhi-NCR on Saturday

The surrounding regions of Delhi and the entire National Capital Region saw a breather in temperature today (April 14). With generally cloudy skies, the weather saw a fresh respite, with the daytime temperature falling to a significant mark.

Significantly, the swift change in weather comes after a sudden spell of rain lashed parts of the national capital on Saturday (April 13).

In a statement released on Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department predicted light rains over the Delhi-NCR region for the weekend. With an orange alert issued, IMD said, 'Consequently, thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms accompanied by scattered to fairly widespread light rains are expected over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on April 13 and 14."

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and heavy intensity rain over isolated places and gusty winds with speeds of 30–50 km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places in Delhi, NCR (Bahadurgarh, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Manesar)...Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail Jhajjar, Farukhanagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Rewari (Haryana), Bhiwari (Rajasthan)" during the next two hours," the country's weather office said on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter)," IMD said.

Meanwhile, due to inclement weather, twenty-two flights headed towards Delhi were also diverted on Saturday. 8 flights were diverted to Lucknow, 9 to Jaipur, 2 to Chandigarh and 1 each to Varanasi, Amritsar and Ahmedabad.

IMD issues advisories for thunderstorms and lightning

Earlier on Saturday, IMD issued an advisory after Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas noticed a sudden temperature change. The IMD, in its advisory, issued safety measures in areas with thunderstorms and lightning.

The IMD calls for adherence to the six safety pointers, which include avoiding non-essential travel, taking safe shelters, unplugging electronic appliances, getting away from water bodies, maintaining a safe distance from all objects that conduct electricity, and not lying on concrete floors or leaning against concrete walls.



READ MORE | Delhi weather update: Maximum temperature in city likely to touch 38 degrees Celsius



READ MORE | IMD forecast: Heatwave warnings in southern states, rain alerts in north-eastern regions