Delhi weather update: Maximum temperature in city likely to touch 38 degrees Celsius today

Delhi woke up to a cool morning on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 17 degrees Celsius. This marked a departure of three notches below the season’s average, providing some respite from the recent warmth. As the day began, the relative humidity in the city stood at 55 per cent, measured at 8:30 am. Despite the cooler start, humidity levels hint at the potential for warmer conditions as the day progresses.

Forecast for the day

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted partly cloudy skies throughout the day. However, Delhiites should brace themselves for rising temperatures, with the maximum expected to reach around 38 degrees Celsius. This forecast suggested a significant increase from the morning chill, indicating a shift towards warmer weather conditions.

Precautionary measures advised

Given the expected rise in temperatures, residents are advised to take necessary precautions to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun. It’s essential to stay informed about weather updates and heed any advisories issued by local authorities to ensure personal well-being during periods of extreme heat.​

Highest maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday

Delhi experienced scorching temperatures on Tuesday as the mercury soared to its highest maximum level this season, hitting 38 degrees Celsius. This marked a significant departure, standing three notches above the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Forecast for the week

As the week progresses, temperatures are anticipated to climb even higher, nearing the 40-degree Celsius mark. However, Delhiites can breathe a sigh of relief as no heatwave warnings have been issued for the capital. Instead, the IMD predicts rainfall activity over April 13 and 14, accompanied by thunderstorms, offering a temporary respite from the sweltering heat. Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the Regional Meteorological Center, shared this information with PTI on Tuesday.

Previous records

The second-highest maximum temperature recorded during this summer season was 37.8 degrees Celsius on March 30, highlighting the persistent trend of rising temperatures in the capital.

