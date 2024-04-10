Another setback for Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi court denies him additional time to meet lawyers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Enforcement Directorate officials.

Arvind Kejriwal has faced another setback after Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday dismissed the Chief Minister's plea seeking additional time to meet his lawyers while lodged in judicial custody.

Arvind Kejriwal had asked permission to meet his lawyers 5 times a week. Lodged in Tihar jail, the Delhi CM is currently allowed to meet them twice a week.

Earlier today, Kejriwal moved plea in the Supreme Court against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and his judicial custody a day after the High Court dismissed it.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the High Court said that ED gave enough proof in this case that Kejriwal was aware about the things.

A bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma took note of the ED's submission that the agency had enough material, including statements from approvers and allegations of involvement in the formulation of the excise policy, which had led them to arrest him.

It said, "The files and material placed before us reveal that the mandate of law was followed by the ED. The trial court order is not a two-line order. The statements with ED are of hawala dealers as well as AAP candidates in Goa elections."

Immediately after he was taken into custody by the ED on March 21, CM Kejriwal moved the apex court seeking an urgent late-night hearing on his petition. On the very next day, before a special Bench of the Supreme Court could commence hearing the matter, he withdrew his plea and decided to contest remand proceedings before the trial court.

With inputs from IANS

