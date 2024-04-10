Wednesday, April 10, 2024
     
  4. 'Poster boy of corruption': Delhi BJP releases poster on Arvind Kejriwal

'Poster boy of corruption': Delhi BJP releases poster on Arvind Kejriwal

BJP alleged the agitation which began with the India Against Corruption movement, he said in a reference to the anti-graft campaign spearheaded by social activist Anna Hazare in which Kejriwal played a critical role, has now turned into "Kejri Corruption Kranti".

Reported By : Vishal Upadhyay Edited By : Nivedita Dash
New Delhi
Updated on: April 10, 2024 10:27 IST
New poster by BJP
Image Source : INDIA TV New poster by BJP

The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a new poster depicting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the 'poster boy of corruption'. Hitting out at the AAP supremo after the high court dismissed Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest, the BJP said the movement which began with the Indian Against Corruption stir has now turned into "Kejri Corruption Kranti" and asked if he is now left with any moral right to continue while he remains under arrest.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging a high court order upholding his arrest in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam. Kejriwal's counsel Vivek Jain said that they have filed the petition in the apex court challenging the high court's order. His plea is likely to be mentioned for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday. Because after today there is a four-day holiday in the court. 

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "The AAP has been claiming that no money trail has been found, while the court clarified that a money trail has been discovered and was spent in the preparations of elections. Now, the only question that arises is whether it is morally correct for Arvind Kejriwal to run the government from Tihar Jail?"

The matter pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, hours after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency.

 

