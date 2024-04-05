Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IMD forecast: Heatwave warnings in southern states, rain alerts in north-eastern regions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued its latest weather bulletin on Thursday, April 4, forecasting a mix of extreme weather conditions across different parts of the country. The national capital, Delhi, and its surrounding areas are anticipated to witness a warm day, with temperatures reaching two notches above the maximum at 36 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is forecasted to be 19 degrees Celsius, one notch above the seasonal average. Cloudy skies with the possibility of drizzle and gusty winds are also expected.

Continued hot and humid weather in the south

Southern and south-eastern states such as Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry are likely to experience persistent heatwaves until April 6. Warm night conditions are predicted for Odisha, Maharashtra, and Karnataka today and tomorrow, with Chhattisgarh also experiencing similar conditions. Kerala, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu are expected to face hot and humid weather until April 8, while Karnataka and Goa may continue to experience these conditions until April 7.

Rainfall predicted in north-eastern states

Light to moderate rainfall is forecasted for several northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the next six days. Arunachal Pradesh is expected to experience thunderstorms and heavy rainfall until April 7, with the possibility of very heavy showers on April 6. Heavy rainfall is also predicted for Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, and Sikkim on April 5.

Odisha records season’s warmest day

Odisha reported its highest temperature of the season on Thursday, April 4, with the mercury touching 42 degrees Celsius in some areas. Malkangiri and Boudh recorded the highest temperatures, followed by Angul and Bolangir. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack registered maximum temperatures of 37.4 and 38 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Continued heatwave in Odisha

Bhubaneswar is expected to experience maximum temperatures of 39 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures of 27 degrees Celsius on Friday. Several districts in Odisha may witness temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, with some areas experiencing heatwave conditions until April 6. The IMD has issued a yellow warning for certain regions in the coastal state, cautioning about the likelihood of heatwave conditions in specific districts. Warm night conditions are also expected in select areas.