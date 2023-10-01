Jeene Bhi Do Yaaro: Delhi NGOs, rights groups participate in 'maha rally' against animal cruelty

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Stray dog

Delhi news: A 'maha rally' was organised at Jantar Mantar in Delhi today (October 1) in the name of 'Jeene Bhi Do Yaaro'. This rally was organised by India Unites for Animal Rights (IUFAR) and through this rally in the national capital, a message was given among the masses to increase awareness of atrocities happening to animals.

People from different walks of life participated in the rally to raise voice against cruelty to animals on the eve of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

During the rally, signatures for a petition addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his attention on the issue were also collected. A demand was also made to amend the Prevention of Cruelty against Animals Act 1960. So that the punishment for cruelty to animals can be increased. They also demanded to ban the export of animals.

The rally was organised by India Unites For Animal Rights, a citizen-led movement. As many as 43 NGOs and animal rights groups, including People for Animals (PFA) and Perroayuda Welfare Foundation, were part of the event.

"A petition was also signed and sent to the President and Prime Minister of India," said Ambika Shukla, Trustee, People for Animals.

They wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and the chief minister.

Here are the following demands:

Pass immediately the amendment to the Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals Act with stringent punishment for animal cruelty End live transport of animals for export End the primitive practice of animal sacrifice in the name of religion. End the business of running dairies in the name of gaushalas No more wild animals- Neelgai and Wild Bore shot as vermin No dogs anywhere in India picked up from streets in the name VIP events. Systematise and spread awareness on ABC programme so that it is adopted by municipalities and panchayats all over India

During the rally, signatures for the petition 'No More 50' were also collected demanding amendments to the existing laws which deal with cruelty against animals. The petition is addressed to Prime Minister Modi.

"Whether it is goats exported live to the Middle East or camels and cows openly smuggled to Bangladesh, India's animals are being cruelly exploited and murdered. The fine for crimes against animals is a laughable Rs 50," the statement said.

