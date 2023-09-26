Tech-savvy animal! Langur using computer at Bengal railway office leaves netizens in splits | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Langur using a computer at the West Bengal railway office

Trending News: The modernisation of technology has made a visible difference in the present world. It seems the penetration of technology in day-to-day life has not only attracted humans but also animals to some extent. When humans have already adapted to technology, can monkeys (our so-called ancestors) be far behind? One such hilarious video has been making rounds on social media wherein a langur is seen trying its hands on a computer.

The brief video, which was posted on Facebook, depicts a langur seated in front of a computer, leafing through documents while pretending to type. The animal is seen acting in the same a person performs his duty while sitting at a desk. The viral video suggests that the unusual incident occurred at West Bengal's Railway Station Enquiry Office. However, India TV cannot verify the authenticity of this video.

Video went viral

In the video, people can be heard gathered around the langur, watching it at work. They are heard laughing and appreciating the langur's distinctive antics with one saying, "Enquiry specialist performing his duty." Since being shared on social media, the short video has accumulated more than 3,400 views and several likes. The comment section of the video was also filled with laughing emojis and hilarious reactions from users.

Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "NEW REQUIPMENT STATION MASTER (Sic)." "Wow, talk about an efficient and tech-savvy langur!" wrote another. "Hence proved! They are our ancestors," commented a third.

Monkey chills on bed

Recently an amusing video caught the attention of Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group. The video shows a pet monkey dressed in clothes sitting on a bed with a woman, scrolling through videos on a smartphone. The video was originally shared by Jagdish Mitra, CEO of CanvasM, which was later shared by Anand Mahindra shared on his X account.

