Planning to shed away the warm layers? Wait! IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi-NCR

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMD has predicted light rain in Delhi-NCR due to the lingering effects of the western disturbance.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for rain and thunderstorms in the national capital. Delhi and neighbouring regions are likely to receive fresh showers from February 19 to February 21.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is expected to settle at 7 degrees Celsius while the maximum might reach 27 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The weatherman has predicted clear skies for the day.

Delhi might get cooler by few degrees

IMD has predicted light rain in Delhi-NCR due to the lingering effects of the western disturbance. Rain has been predicted for Monday (February 19), Tuesday (February 20) and Wednesday (February 21). Rain might bring down the minimum temperature by three to four degrees.

Snowfall expected in higher regions

Snow and rain are expected in the hilly regions of Northern India in the upcoming days. IMD has issued a warning for snowfall in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, among other regions.

The weather department has predicted the Western Disturbance to last till February 22. Punjab, Haryana and parts of Rajasthan are also expected to receive rainfall under the influence of the Western Disturbance.

ALSO READ | Delhi Weather: Fog envelopes city as temperature drops to 7°C

ALSO READ | Delhi Weather: Visibility drops to zero as dense fog envelops national capital